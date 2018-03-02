THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The day-and-night stir announced by the UDF demanding a CBI probe into the brutal murder of Youth Congress leader Shuhaib, will be held across the state in all Assembly segments on Saturday. The stir will begin on Saturday morning and come to a close on the next day, after 24 hours. The stir would focus on the demand that the government and all others concerned should step in to put an end to the barbaric murders going on in the state unhindered under LDF rule.

Lack of effective measures to checkmate price rise of essential commodities and the state and Central governments vying with each other with various policies to burden the people will also be highlighted in the stir, said UDF convenor P P Thankachan. The stirs will be addressed by senior leaders of UDF constituent parties.

With the state turning its back on the consistent demand for a CBI probe into the Shuhaib murder, while the Congress is keen to hook the ‘real’ killers as well as the conspirators in the CPM, terming them as more villainous, a UDF meet had decided to wage a stir across the state to raise public opinion on that score.

The meet had asked K Sudhakaran and Youth Congress leaders who were on an indefinite fast at Mattannur and in front of the Secretariat, respectively, to end the stir, earlier in the week, while the UDF continued its agitation in the Assembly by disrupting the proceedings. Meanwhile, the plea of Shuhaib’s parents for a CBI probe into the murder of their only son is posted for hearing on Monday.

Chennithala to visit house of slain Youth League leader

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will reach Mannarkad on Friday to visit the parents of Zafeer, the Youth League activist stabbed to death at his shop earlier in the week by armed goons, allegedly associated with the CPI.

On Thursday, Ramesh had paid a visit to the house of Sugathan, who had ended life after his attempts to put up a workshop in a lease land at Elampal near Punalur,in Kollam district,was objected to by AIYF activists. Three local AIYF leaders have been arrested by the police for abetting the suicide of Sugathan.