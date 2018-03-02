THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The ruling LDF and Opposition UDF won eight seats each in by-elections held in 19 local body wards on Wednesday. While independents won two seats, the BJP had to be content with one seat.

Elections were held to 16 gm panchayat wards in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur, one municipal ward in Kozhikode and one block panchayat ward each in Wayanad and Kasargod.