THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:In a suspected case of suicide, an 18-year-old nursing student was burnt to death at her residence at Attingal. The deceased is Sivapriya, a native of Kattuchantha, Attingal. The Attingal police have registered a case.

The officers said the body was found charred in the kitchen around 4 pm when her mother arrived after offering pongala. Sivapriya was alone in her residence. The police suspect it to be suicide. Remnants of kerosene were recovered from near the body. A probe has been launched to find out the reason for the death, police said.

She was a first-year general nursing student of SN Nursing College at Varkala. She is survived by mother Ajitha and brother Vishnu. Her father Muralidharan Nair had committed suicide four years ago.