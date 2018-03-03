MALAPPURAM: CPI general secretary Sudhakar Reddy has called for a broad platform comprising organisations and political parties as he believes a united fight is needed to challenge the RSS-controlled BJP Government at the Centre. Speaking to Express on the sidelines of the party’s state conference here on Friday, the 75-year-old said no party should be excluded as it would be advantage BJP. Though both communalism and neoliberal policies should be fought simultaneously, the CPI finds the former as a bigger threat, said Reddy.“There’s no possibility for a national understanding at present, but a union of anti-BJP forces is plausible, though subject to state-specific conditions,” said Reddy.

Anti-BJP forces should unite during polls: Sudhakar Reddy

Anti-BJP forces including the Congress should unite during elections, said CPI national general secretary Sudhakar Reddy. Though both communalism and neoliberal policies should be fought simultaneously, the CPI eyes the former as the bigger threat, according Reddy.In an exclusive interaction with Express, Reddy explained why CPM’s first priority becomes second for the CPI and how taking a stance against the LDF’s common interest would prove suicidal.

Q: Is there a lack of clarity within the Left over the Congress alliance?

A: Neoliberal economic policies have of course caused trouble in the country, but now the main enemy of the country is the BJP, which is pursuing neoliberal policies more aggressively, with a tilt towards the US imperialism. Fascist tendencies too can be clearly seen. Gauraksha and related stuff have created a feeling of insecurity among minorities. The BJP is not taking the attacks on Dalits seriously, which just adds to their sense of alienation. Centre-state relations too are bad. Hindi-Hindu-Hindutwa is the agenda, with the Sangh Parivar controlling the Centre. Intellectuals and reformers are being targeted and killed.

The CPI hence feels the fight should now be against the RSS-controlled BJP Government. Electoral adjustments are not what we propose, but we would like to create confidence among the people to fight back on a broader platform comprising mass organisations and political parties. Anyone excluded would be advantage BJP. It should be a united fight. We do not have any illusions about the Congress, but at this juncture, all secular forces need to unite in resistance.

When it comes to elections, each party has the right to decide on electoral alliances. In the present scenario, there is no possibility for a national understanding, but a union of anti-BJP forces is plausible, though subject to state-specific conditions.

Q: Does this include the Congress too?

A: Yes, we don’t want to exclude anybody as far as possible. It may not be possible in all states like in Kerala or Tripura. In states where the Congress is weak, no purpose would be served with such an alliance. And where the Left does not have a footing, they would not be interested. But in every state, there are anti-BJP forces that must unite. We do appreciate the CPM stance that neoliberal economic policies are to be fought uncompromisingly, but that is secondary for us in terms of priority. That is why the difference of opinion. I don’t see an alignment with the Congress on the economic front, but we could always agree on other policy matters. The Congress and a few regional parties, however, underestimate

the fascist undertones of these times. But it is too early to comment on such alliances. Nothing has been decided. Options are still open.

Q: Aren’t there clear differences of opinion between the CPM and CPI on various issues?

A: There are numerous similarities and a few differences. As two separate entities, this will continue. Differences exist even within the party, but that cannot be termed antagonistic. Consensus is the need of the hour, not unilateral decisions.

Q: Is there a feeling that the party is being sidelined by the CPM in Kerala, especially on issues like Munnar?

A: It may take some more time to settle the issue. The government has not however abandoned the drive.

Q: Do you think the Chief Minister assumes a dictatorial stance on issues related to the CPI?

A: We have never said so. It is the CM’s prerogative to take decisions that may not satisfy one and all.

Q: Is there a concern that criticism against the CPM could cost the party dearly?

A: There are differences and that will be sorted out. As Communists, we do understand and appreciate their stance. There will always be dissatisfaction among a few sections, but that it would backfire would be simply exaggerating it.

Q. What could be the role of the Left in the 2019 polls?

A: The Left should build on its identify and take the lead in bringing together democratic and secular parties.