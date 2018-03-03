IDUKKI:The Thodupuzha Police registered a case against around 20 students of a private college near Thodupuzha for physically harassing and manhandling a fellow student in the name of his birthday celebration and for spreading a video through social media.

The incident happened on Friday when a group of students celebrated the birthday of their classmate by tying him to an electric post, smearing colour and throwing cow-dung mixture on his face.

The student ended up in a pathetic condition, unable to resist his friends as his hands were tied. Another student captured the video and posted it online. Within minutes, people who watched the video came out in protest against the seemingly inhuman activities of the students.