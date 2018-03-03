CHENNAI: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was admitted to the Apollo Hospital here for a "routine medical check-up" and discharged today, the hospital said.

The 73-year-old Vijayan, admitted to the hospital at Greams Road here at 11.

55 pm yesterday, was discharged around 4 pm today, hospital authorities said.

A hospital bulletin said he was admitted for 'routine annual medical check-up'.

Earlier, the Chief Minister's Office in Thiruvananthapuram had said Vijayan was scheduled to be discharged tomorrow evening.

Meanwhile, popular Tamil film icon-turned politician Kamal Haasan today called on Vijayan at the government guest house here and enquired about his health condition.

Vijayan said he met Haasan at the guest house and shared a picture of the meeting on his facebook page.

During the brief interaction, the Makkal Needhi Maiam President enquired about Vijayan's health, a release from the actor's party said.

Last year, the 63-year-old actor had met Vijayan at his residence in Kerala capital ahead of his political foray.