Attappady in Kerala is the most educationally-backward region in a state that has the highest literacy rate in the country. ENS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when government schemes for the tribal people in the state have come under the scanner following recent atrocities against them, the State Literacy Mission is all set to roll out a comprehensive literacy programme in 100 selected Adivasi settlements this month.

Instructors or ‘preraks’ of the programme have been short-listed and are being given training to address the specific literacy needs of the tribal population. A survey to identify the beneficiaries is currently underway.

The course which will begin this month is expected to be completed by June.Those who successfully complete the literacy programme will be eligible for enrolment in the literacy mission’s equivalency programmes.

Teaching their own people

According to officers, the literacy programme will be implemented in 25 settlements each in Wayanad and Palakkad districts, which have the largest number of tribal population in the state.Each settlement will have one ‘prerak’ who will be selected from among the Adivasi people who have passed Class X.

According to Literacy Mission director P S Sreekala, a foolproof mechanism was put in place for recruitment of ‘preraks’ to ensure that the literacy programme is being implemented effectively.

An interview board comprising panchayat president and secretary, tribal extension officer, tribal development representative, Literacy Mission coordinators and chieftain of the settlement selected the ‘preraks’.

So how does the Literacy Mission ensure that its project for the tribal population is implemented effectively? Literacy committees have been constituted in grama panchayats under which the selected tribal hamlets fall.The committee will have the panchayat president and vice-president as chairman and vice-chairperson respectively.

While the panchayat secretary will be the coordinator of the literacy committee, the literacy prerak will be the convenor.Similar bodies will be constituted at the district level also to ensure effective implementation. A core group comprising the Literacy Mission director and Director of Tribal Development will also monitor the entire programme.

Monthly meetings of the literacy committees will be held to assess the progress of the programme.As part of ensuring transparency, elected representatives and officers will be allowed to visit study centres and assess programme.