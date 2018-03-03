KOCHI:Coming down heavily on Alappuzha District Collector T V Anupama for issuing a notice with wrong survey details, the Kerala High Court on Friday quashed the notice issued by her against Water World Tourism Company, which operates Lake Palace resort in Alappuzha, of which former Transport Minister Thomas Chandy is a director.

When the petition came up for hearing, Anupama admitted to the error following which the court slammed her for failing to discharge her duties.The court orally observed it cannot be termed as an error on the part of the officer. The Collector issued the notice based on wrong facts and beliefs. This cannot be accepted and the Collector should show some responsibility while doing her duties. The action shows the character of the person sitting on the chair. The order appears to be a document issued by someone having the standard of UKG students, the court orally observed.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Water World Tourism Company Pvt Ltd challenging the notice on the ground the survey details given were not with respect to the property belonging to the petitioner. In a statement, Anupama informed the court an inadvertent clerical error occurred in the notice with respect to the description of block numbers and resurvey numbers. The notice, with the wrong blocks and survey numbers, was issued to the petitioner asking to appear on February 23.

The petitioner, instead of appearing and pointing out the error with respect to the survey numbers and block number, approached the court. The Collector said she is ready to issue a fresh notice giving sufficient time to the petitioner and all further proceedings will be conducted as per the directive issued by the court.Anupama, in her notice, had sought an explanation from the company for not initiating action against it and its director on the basis of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act.