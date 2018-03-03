MALAPPURAM: Underscoring the CPM stance of non-alliance with the Congress, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made it clear the Left cannot join hands with the Congress to fight Sangh Parivar forces. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, however, retorted that ideology and practical policies should be viewed differently.

Making his stance categorically clear, Pinarayi said the fight against neoliberal policies and communal forces would lose credibility if the Left joins hands with the Congress. The Chief Minister was addressing a seminar on ‘Left: Expectations and possibilities’, held as part of the ongoing CPI state conference here on Friday.

“Communist politics will suffer a jolt if it resorts to such compromise politics. Instances in global politics have proven it,” Pinarayi said. The Chief Minister, who spent much time to oppose a political alliance with the Congress, said the national party utterly failed to wage war against communalism and globalisation. “The Congress has stepped back from the non-coalition policy and it’s now practising appeasement politics towards imperialist forces. The Congress Government tried to make the country an ally of the United States,” he said.

Adding further, he alleged the soft core approach by the Congress towards communal forces paved the way for the emergence of the BJP. “With the Congress fight against communalism becoming weak, the public has started to keep away from the party. No effective war against communalism could be waged by bringing the Congress to the forefront,” he said. He said the Left is emerging as a strong alternative to globalisation and neoliberalism. “The Kerala Government has given an alternative against globalisation by correcting the notions of the right wing. People pin their hopes on the Left and for the Left parties, it’s time to stand united,” he said.

Without naming any party, Pinarayi said none should make any attempts to dash the hopes of people. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran presided over. Responding to Pinarayi’s statements, Kanam said the national political scenario is different from that of the state. He added the matter would be discussed and a proper decision taken in the upcoming Party Congress. Ministers A K Saseendran and Kadannappally Ramachandran and M P Veerendra Kumar were also present.