IDUKKI: For the 14th consecutive year, the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) is all set to collect organic pepper from tribal farmers living in the sanctuary to be exported to Germany. The pepper was produced in the tribal settlements of Mannakudi, Puliakudy and Mannan and in the tribal hamlet of Vanchivayal. It was cultivated in 40.2 hectares under the Vallakkadavu Forest Range of PTR.

Organic pepper cultivated by the tribes of vanchivayal tribal community

under the Vallakkadavu forest range

The project, envisaged by PTR and implemented through the eco-development societies, ensures nearly 40 per cent higher price for the produce compared to the market rate. “The collection of pepper has already begun and we expect to finish it within 10 days,’’ said PTR deputy director Shilpa V Kumar.

She said PTR has planned to collect around 30 tonnes of pepper procured directly from the tribal farmers in the Vanchivayal area. “The pepper will be collected from farmers who have obtained organic certification. After conducting tests for quality and moisture content at the Spices Board lab, samples of the green pepper will be sent to Germany. The export will be done after ensuring foolproof quality in terms of non-chemical content and moisture,” she said. The pepper is given to Ecoland Herbs and Spices, a consortium of organic farmers in Germany. Last year, 23.46 tonnes of pepper was exported from Vanchivayal.

Vallakkadavu Range Officer I S Suresh Babu said, Vanchivayal contributes the major share of pepper exported from the state and Germany is its main market. “The spices grown here without using manure or pesticides under the conducive atmosphere of the forests and with indigenous knowledge, were taken to the markets by middlemen after fleecing the tribal people,” he said.

“To counter this, the Periyar Foundation, the participatory forest management programme in Thekkady and PTR joined hands to get the tribal communities out of the debt traps they have landed in by eliminating middlemen and fetching good prices for their produce,” he said. Steps were taken under the auspices of the Department of Forests to get organic certification from Germany for the pepper grown by the Vanchivayal Oorali tribal colony. Even as the tribal community has a total of 73 families, only 59 have registered in the Vachivayayal Integrated Control System as 59 families possess the ownership of land. “EDC is planning to bring the remaining 14 families into the system,” said Sebastian, an EDC facilitator.

He said the collected pepper will be exported by March end and the quantity and the yield are much higher than that of the corresponding years. “But efforts to export dry pepper has not fully succeeded as the PTR met with some tax issues. However green pepper export has reduced the risk of physical labour of tribes as it needs a lot more time and effort to dry it and this gives a decent income for tribes as well,” he said.