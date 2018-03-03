KOCHI:Pepper exporters, especially those who import the spice and re-export it as value-added products, are facing a crisis after the December 6, 2017, notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, which fixed the minimum import price (MIP) at `500 per kg, said All India Spice Exporters Forum (AISEF).

They allege that they were not consulted before the notification was issued.“The government fixed MIP on all forms of pepper at Rs 500 per kg ($7,875/tonne) when the global market prices are at $3,500-3,600/tonne.

“The MIP imposed in the name of protecting local farmers has practically resulted in a ban on the entry of pepper in all forms. This was done with no discussion with spice exporters,” AISEF chairman Prakash Namboodiri said at a press meet here on Friday.He said the notification had caused serious business loss to India and loss of trust among customers who are now buying directly from the origin country at cheaper rates.

“In practice, the notification will ban the entry of pepper in all forms. Packaging and processing pepper and spices in the western world, which was on the verge of collapse due to the shifting of operations to India, are now reviving. This uncertainty of India as an assured source of supply will lead to a long-term loss for India,” he said.