PALAKKAD: Amidst reports that the delegates at the state conference of the CPI which is underway in Malappuram came down heavily on the CPM for its big brother attitude, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made an unscheduled visit to the house of Safeer, the Youth League activist, who was allegedly stabbed and killed by CPI activists. He was accompanied by P K Shashi MLA, who was recently criticised strongly by the district secretary of the CPI K P Suresh Raj for being responsible for the attacks by CPM cadre on their CPI counterparts in the Mannarkad area.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told Sirajudheen, the father of Safeer, that the investigation is on the right track and all those accused in the murder would be brought to book.He also consoled the parents of Safeer and spent around 10 minutes in the house.

Sirajudheen had stoked a controversy recently when he said the attack on his son Safeer was not a political one and the attackers were earlier League workers before they joined the CPI. Subsequently he called a press conference in the evening and said he was quoted out of context and it was the CPI goons who were responsible for his son’s death.