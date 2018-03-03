THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Not satisfied by DGP Jacob Thomas’ explanation regarding his remarks against the state government on how the cyclone Ockhi relief fund was spent, the government has ordered an investigation against him.The investigation was ordered by Home Secretary Subrata Biswas and a committee, which includes the law secretary, has also been constituted under his supervision.

Government sources said that the DGP is likely to face severe action even though he is under suspension.

The committee was formed after instructions given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan based on findings in the report submitted by the Home Secretary. Earlier, the government had sought an explanation from Thomas on his alleged remarks against the government.

He was suspended for allegedly criticising the government for its handling of fishermen-related issues after Ockhi. In a seminar organised at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on November 9, 2017, Thomas criticised the government for not taking issues related to Ockhi-hit fishermen seriously. He lashed out at the government and allegedly made some indirect remarks against the CM.

Thomas had also said that the rule of law in the state was in shambles and criticised the way in which the tsunami fund was used for rehabilitation.The IPS officer was celebrated as a crusader against corruption when was the Vigilance director. He was also noticed for taking action against officers, irrespective of their positions.

His actions against senior civil service officers, including a raid at the residence of Chief Secretary K M Abraham and a probe against Additional Chief Secretary Tom Jose, had sparked controversy. Abraham and Jose were later given a clean chit by the probe team on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.