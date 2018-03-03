KOCHI: Saritha Nair, the prime accused in the Solar scam, on Friday approached the Kerala High Court against the petition filed by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy seeking to quash the Solar Inquiry Commission report.

In the petition seeking to implead in the case, Saritha Nair submitted Oommen Chandy not only participated fully and actively in the proceedings of the commission, but was also represented in a personal capacity by a counsel. A government counsel was attending to the entire proceedings. But now, he is challenging the authority of the commission he himself had appointed, with the intention to save his own skin.

Saritha said Chandy, instead of taking a stern stance on the commission, sat on the fence and, now with the report going against him, he is attacking the very commission, the plea stated. Citing several Supreme Court verdicts, Saritha said a person cannot attack the proceedings after fully participating in them, the plea stated.

Hearing on Chandy’s plea posted to March 8

The High Court has posted the hearing of the petition filed by former CM Oommen Chandy and former minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan challenging the Solar Inquiry Commission report to March 8. Meanwhile, the state government has submitted the Cabinet files regarding the appointment of the judicial commission to inquire into the solar scam on August 16, 2016. According to Oommen Chandy, the commission of inquiry with respect to the solar scam was set up based on mere allegations without the appropriate government arriving at an opinion that there was any substance to the allegations and allied financial transactions.