KOCHI:The sexton who fatally stabbed Fr Xavier Thelakkad, priest of St Thomas Church, Malayattoor, was arrested by the police with the help of local residents from an isolated place near a forest area at Malayattoor on Friday.A police team led by Perumbavoor DySP G Venu took Johny Vattekkadan into custody from a farm around 2 km from the pilgrim centre. Johny, who was in a feeble condition, asked for food and water when the police took him into custody.

Fr Xavier Thelakkat, 52, rector of the pilgrim centre for the past seven years, was stabbed by the accused allegedly in a fit of rage as he was suspended from the post of sexton a few months ago. After committing the crime, he fled to the nearby forest. Though the police and local people conducted an extensive search on Thursday, they couldn’t track him down.

The police said the accused confessed to murdering the priest on a provocation.“The accused claimed he did not stab the priest to take revenge for suspending him from the sexton post. Johny had requested the priest to reappoint him as sexton as the pilgrimage season at Malayattoor had just begun. Fr Xavier initially paid no heed to his plea. Finally, he agreed to hear Johnny out on Thursday. Following a heated argument, the accused stabbed the priest,” said Saji Markose, Station Head Officer, Kalady Police Station.

During the interrogation, the police came to know the accused attempted to commit suicide while hiding. “He attempted to hang himself on a tree branch using the dhoti he wore. But the dhoti tore off and he fell down. He was too tired to move further when we caught him,” he said.

The police took Johny to the Kalamassery AR camp where he was interrogated. “Though the accused confessed to murdering the priest on sudden provocation, we suspect he had come with a plan to attack the priest if was not reappointed sexton. This might be the reason why he carried a knife,” Saji said.