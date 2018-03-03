PALAKKAD: The state government will set aside Rs 10 crore to help Supplyco make available quality rice and wheat to tribals directly. The programme will be implemented by April.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made the announcement at a review meeting of officers from various departments which are engaged in the welfare activities of STs on Friday. The meeting was held at the Forest guest house in Mukkali, Attappadi after Pinarayi visited the house of Madhu, the tribal youth who was lynched by a mob for stealing foodgrain.

“All Adivasis are beneficiaries of the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), the Centrally-sponsored scheme aimed at ensuring the food security of poor families by providing food at subsidised rates. The scheme mandates distribution of 25 kg of rice and seven kg of wheat per month to the poorest of BPL families,” Pinarayi said. He said complaints were constantly raised on the quality of foodgrain supplied through ration shops. “To counter this, it has been decided to distribute foodgrain through Supplyco. The quality of food supplied through community kitchens will also be improved for those who do not wish to avail AAY,” Pinarayi said.

At the meeting, it was decided the coordination between departments involved in executing tribal welfare schemes will be improved. Though most Adivasi ooru were engaged in the cultivation of vegetables, in some ooru, lack of irrigation deterred them from doing so. So, cultivation of ragi and jowar will be encouraged in villages where water is scarce.

Adivasis who are members of the Kudumbashree Labour Banks will be involved in growing vegetables which will allow them in getting jobs. Adivasis will be given 200 days of work annually under the MNREG Scheme. “Tribal promoters will go around the villages and identify the families who have worked less than 10 days a month and provide them with jobs under MNREGS,” Pinarayi said. He said eligible tribal people will be recruited on daily wages in government offices of Attappadi.

Care home

Pinarayi said Madhu’s family had raised the issue of mental illness in the Adivasi community and how they were wandering in the region.“Therefore, the government has decided to set up a ‘Care Home’ in one of the unused buildings in Kavundikkal in Attappadi to ensure such persons are rehabilitated and brought to the mainstream. He said the gynaecology wing in Attappadi hospitals will be strengthened. Since alcohol and drugs use was rampant, awareness programmes will be conducted under the auspices of Vimukthi and a de-addiction centre will be set up, he said.

Minister K K Shylaja, M B Rajesh MP, MLAs M Shamsudheen and P K Shashi, Chief Secretary Paul Antony, IG M R Ajith Kumar, District Collector P Suresh Kumar and SP Pratheesh Kumar attended the meeting.

Land for landless tribals

Pinarayi, at the review meeting, said land will be provided to all eligible landless Adivasis and to those who were to be provided land under the Forest Rights Act. “All of them will be provided with title deeds. Since they do not wish to relocate, the Adivasis will be housed in colonies under community living. Only land needed for agriculture will be disbursed separately,” he said. Steps will also be taken to provide potable water by implementing new projects.