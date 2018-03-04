IDUKKI: The water level in various reservoirs in Idukki district has fallen considerably with the day temperature remaining high from early March.Summer showers have made a negligible impact on the water level in the reservoirs, raising concerns of a power crisis and shortage of potable water. The Idukki reservoir, which contributes over 45 per cent of the electricity produced in the state, had a water level of 2,357.18 ft last Friday, which was 2,331.46 ft on the same day last year.

“The water level is at 51.09 percentage of its total capacity,” said a senior officer at the Dam Monitoring and Research Station, Cheruthoni. Power generation was at a high of 11. 305 mu. “The evaporation level increases as the mercury rises,” he said.The water level at the Mullaperiyar dam, which supplies water to five districts of Tamil Nadu, was at a low of 113.4 ft. Hence, Tamil Nadu abstained from drawing water through tunnels from the dam and power generation has been suspended for three months at the Lower Camp power unit.

An officer with the Tamil Nadu Public Works Department said the state was drawing only minimum water for meeting the potable water needs through the canal at Erachilpalam via Thekkady. “If the situation continues, large stretches of cultivated areas will remain without water,” he said. The water being retrieved through the tunnels are stored at the four-way dam at Upper camp, which is later stored at small check dams and wells constructed in Theni. This time, however, the water level in the Vaigai dam, a major repository of water in the district was at a low of 34 ft.

Agriculture is carried out for two seasons on 14,767 acres in Uthamapalayam, Bodi, Theniand other blocks in Cumbum valley of Theni using water from Mullaperiyar dam. The main areas of cultivation in Theni district that included plantain, vegetables and coconut were severely hit by a lack of water. The farmers who had cleared the land for vegetable cultivation focusing on the Onam season in Kerala left the land idle due to water shortage.

The inflow of water to Mattupetty dam in Munnar, has fallen to 1,592.10 ft, affecting the power generation at the Pallivasal power station.If the water recedes further, it will have to depend on the Kundala dam for power generation. An officer at the Thekkady boat landing station said, if it falls further, the boating services will be suspended at Thekkady.