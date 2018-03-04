MALAPPURAM: The CPI state leadership came under attack from delegates at the state conference on Saturday. During the discussion on the party working report, a few delegates felt that power is concentrated amongst the three people at the top - the secretary and two assistant secretaries.

In fact there is an urgent need for more people to come to the top. Earlier the party had decided to do away with a three-tier system and go for a two-tier mechanism to improve efficiency. But the state council met only a few times. Though the state executive meets regularly, most decisions are taken at the top. “It is this scenario that was criticised by the delegates,” sources said.

Government’s performance

There were opinions that the performance of the government is not up to the mark. “The public has high expectations from the government. If any department has failed to rise to the expected level, corrective measures should be taken. The delegates were also critical of the administrative delay in implementation of various projects with respect to land distribution, house construction, distribution of title deeds and the public distribution system,” said senior leader K P Rajendran while briefing the media.

Severe criticism was directed against the state government’s LIFE Mission for delays due to technical glitches alone. This needs to be avoided and the project should be finished in a time-bound manner. Pravasi issues too came up for discussion.The state meet also witnessed criticism over CPI nominees not getting adequate representation in the government’s cultural bodies, especially those related to the Malayalam moviedom. They pointed out the urgent need for intervention in the issue.On Saturday, 24 delegates, including two women representing various districts and service organisations, spoke at the meet.