MALAPPURAM: With some unexpected twists and turns over the K E Ismail episode, the CPI state meet is set for a thrilling finale. Under fire in the political report, there is speculation that the Ismail faction may try to field senior leader C Divakaran opposite incumbent Kanam Rajendran as state secretary. However, with Kanam enjoying comfortable support, he is likely to continue as state secretary. With both factions tightening their respective stances, the Central leadership has begun efforts to avoid a contest and reach a consensus. Mediatory talks are on and various formulas are being worked out.

Control commission report approved

National executive member K E Ismail found himself at the receiving end over harsh remarks against him in the control commission report. However with the news being already leaked through the media, the scenario changed in favour of Ismail.Many delegates felt that Ismail was targeted and such an attempt to isolate him should have been avoided. “It was clearly a targeted attack which took the sheen out of the state meet. Majority of the delegates who spoke at the conference felt that it was an unnecessary episode,” sources said. Meanwhile on Saturday, the conference approved the party reports, including the control commission report. Replying to the discussions, state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the control commission is a forum to identify rights and wrongs.It is a party machinery. The remarks in the report are the commission’s observations. If anyone has a complaint, they can approach the national leadership, Kanam said.

Ismail to fight back

Under cloud over the remarks, Ismail is all set to fight back. He has already approached the Central leadership alleging attempts to publicly defame him during the conference. He also demanded that the remarks against him should either be removed or the report frozen.With Ismail realising that the conference’s sentiments are in his favour, he has tightened his stance. Sources said the Ismail faction has sent out feelers that they may field C Divakaran for the secretary’s post.

A section of senior leaders, including Divakaran, are unhappy over the Ismail episode at the conference. There are unconfirmed reports that Divakaran got angry at the state executive meet on Saturday evening.

In addition to feelers of a contest in the making, the Ismail camp is learnt to be eyeing other options too. His entry into the party national secretariat at the 23rd Party Congress is one of the possible options. Currently senior leader Pannian Raveendran is part of the central secretariat while state secretary Kanam is an invitee.With Ismail camp getting into the act, obviously there are efforts from the official camp to counter the same. The national leadership - of which general secretary Sudhakar Reddy and national secretary D Raja are in town - has already begun trouble-shooting measures.

Resolution against Athirappilly project passed

Malappuram: The CPI state conference on Saturday opposed Athirappilly hydroelectric project. A resolution, passed in the state conference, marked protest over the development proposals that can cause environmental hazards. “The project, if gets implemented, will damage forest and its rich flora and fauna,” the resolution pointed out. A total of eight resolutions were passed in the conference. Two of the resolutions demanded the Union Government to stop negligence towards Kerala in food distribution and complete railway development works in an urgent manner. Steps to hand over appointments in aided schools and due compensation were sought in the conference. One of the resolutions demanded the inclusion of Tulu language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Another resolution hailed government’s decision that declared minimum daily wage as `600 while another one sought special package for cashew sector.

New council to have 20 per cent new faces

As per the party norms, the new state council to be elected on Sunday will have 20 per cent new faces. In addition to the 89 state council members, nine each will be elected as candidate members and control commission. A total of 107 members will be chosen on Sunday. The conference will also elect delegates for the Party Congress. Though there are no specific norms in this regard, attempts are on to increase women representation.