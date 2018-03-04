THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A fact-finding team headed by Justice B C Patel, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member and former J&K High Court Chief Justice, has concluded the ruling CPM which enjoys the patronage of the LDF Government was mainly to blame for the orgy of political violence plaguing Kannur.

Set up by the New Delhi- based Call For Justice NGO, the team has submitted its report — recommending steps to ensure justice for victims of political violence — to President Ram Nath Kovind and Governor P Sathasivam. The team comprising Justice (retd) Suresh Soni, Dr T D Dogra, former AIIMS director; Gopakumar Pillai, deputy AG, Chhattisgarh and Ravi Harjai, managing secretary, Call for Justice, said the violence is the result of the failure of the police. Both Kovind and Sathasivam had promised to look into the issue, they said.

“Killings and counter killings have become the order of the day in Kannur since Sangh Parivar started carving out a space in Communist bastions. Such killings peak when the CPM is in power and all probes become farcial,” says the report.