With the rise in temperature, the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam has gone down to 113.4 ft. A scene from the boat landing area in Thekkady

Heat has touched a new high early in the season. Water levels in reservoirs are receding. Potable water has become dearer. Disaster Management Authority has advised to avoid direct sunlight during peak hours. And the Met Department predicts increased temperatures. Is another harsh summer setting in? Express examines

PALAKKAD: Forty degree Celsius. For a state blessed with as much greenery as Kerala, it is a rather unpleasant milestone. Over the past week, it has happened twice in Palakkad - the signpost of summer in the state. And mercury settling on the 40 mark as early as the second month of the year is a first, as was recorded on February 28. Temperature soared again, on March 2.Times ahead this summer may just turn out to be a bit difficult for man and animal alike.

While the temperature reading was taken at the Integrated Rural Technology Centre (IRTC) in Mundur, it could well vary - on either side - in other parts of the district.“This is the first time the temperature recorded 40 degrees in the month of February,” said B M Musthafa, research coordinator at IRTC.

“The temperature could be lower by a degree in Malampuzha. The temperatures in Kanjikode, Walayar and Kozhinjampara are most likely to be higher but there are no weather reading stations in these places and the reading station in the Eruthenpathy farm is non-functional. The highest temperature in the state was recorded on April 15, 1987, in Malampuzha - 41.8° C.”

Among the main reasons for this heat, Musthafa said, is the lack of Northeast monsoon rains for the second year in a row. “If there had been rains, the moisture would have been retained till March. Currently, the nights are cold signifying the heat during the day will increase,” he said.Under the circumstances, households have their own little roles to play helping keep the environment moist.

Musthafa said households should ensure mulching is undertaken. Items such as grass clippings, straws, dry leaves and palm shreds should be used to cover the soil. “The dry leaves should not be burnt,” he said.

“Similarly, after the second crop is harvested in the paddy fields of Kerala in February and May, stalks should be ploughed with a tractor. Many farmers try to save costs by burning the paddy stalks left after harvesting. If the land is ploughed with a tractor, only the top soil will heat up and a little moisture will prevail beneath. However, when the stalks are burnt, the lands will crack in the heat and even the layer beneath will be absorbed of its moisture.”

The strong summer was likely to result in a serious shortage of potable water in the coming months.

“The total storage capacity of the Malampuzha dam is 115.6 metres and this year the water had come up to a maximum of 112 metres,” said M Padmakumar, executive engineer of the Malampuzha dam.

“Currently, there is 19 million metre cube of water in the dam. The release of water from the dam for irrigation purposes was stopped on February 8 after the water level reached 20 million metre cube. At least 2 million metre cube of water is required every month in the next five months for potable water purposes in the Palakkad municipal area and six panchayats, totalling 10 million metre cube.

The remaining 10 million metre cube will be released into the Bharathapuzha to quench the thirst of the people of Ottapalam, Shornur and Pattambi.”The Indian Meteorological Department has also predicted a blazing summer this year. It has predicted an increase in temperature above 0.5° C in Kerala.

