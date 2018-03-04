A woman collecting stagnant water from the rockbed of Periyar river. With the onset of summer, the flow of water has decreased. A scene from Vallakkadavu near Vandiperiyar, in Idukki

KOCHI:The mercury has been climbing ferociously over the past couple of weeks and the blistering sun has left Kerala sweating and soaking. While the summer used to peak during the first week of April every year, the sweltering temperature has crossed the 35-degree mark in the last week of February this year. The abnormal increase in night temperature coupled with high humidity levels has left the denizens panting.

According to Indian Meteorological Department director S Sudevan, there has not been any major change in the mean temperature. However, dry weather conditions and clear sky have led to hot conditions. While heat stroke and heat exhaustion claim hundreds of lives in the northern states, the maximum temperature in Kerala will be hovering around 40° C thanks to the long coastline and intermittent rains.

“We receive summer rains at regular intervals during March and April, which helps keep heat exhaustion at bay,” he said. E A Resmi, a National Centre for Earth Science Studies scientist said the land has turned dry as there has been no rain for the past three weeks. The depletion of groundwater has led to an increase in heat radiation. Though the mercury has shot up, there are no signs of a particularly harsh summer. Regional factors have sent the mercury soaring at some places,” said.