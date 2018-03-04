KOCHI:The India Fashion Incubator (IFI) was launched at the Lulu Marriot here with an aim to support and nurture fashion designers and entrepreneurs across the country.Distinguished guests including Tom Jose and Manish Malhotra inaugurated it at the India Fashion Summit 2018. The programme was organised by the Kerala State Institute of Design and Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE).

“In the last 25 years, the Indian fashion industry has seen tremendous growth in terms of talents, structured ways of doing business through fashion weeks organised by Fashion Design Council of India as well as Lakme and IMG Reliance.“However, we never had a platform to discuss and deliberate various aspects relating to the sector in the country. The Fashion Summit was created to fill that void,” said IFI President Vinod Nair.