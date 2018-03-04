THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:“Open your eyes once, look at me, look at me!” Jaya’s desperate calls reverberated through the walls of the cold and bleakly illuminated corridors of Medical College Hospital as her son Vishnu lay semi-conscious on the bed.Speak to Jaya and a horror tale of custodial torture and police brutality unfolds. Vishnu’s world turned upside down on the night of February 26 when he was taken into custody by Thiruvallom Police. The 25-year-old was taken from his house in Pachalloor in connection with the mob attack on a police team during the temple festival on February 21.

Vishnu at the Medical College Hospital

in Thiruvananthapuram

The police say Vishnu was taken into custody, mistaking him for his twin brother Visakh, who was allegedly part of the mob. “They barged into our house when Vishnu was having dinner. Before he could wash his hands, the policemen caught him by the neck, dragged him outside and threw him into the back of a police jeep,” recalled Jaya. Jaya and her husband Chenthamarakshan rushed to the police station, where they were allowed to see their son only hours later.

“After making us wait for hours, the police told us that they mistook Vishnu for someone else. When they handed him over, he was looking extremely tired,” she said.On the way home, Vishnu showed signs of uneasiness, following which he was admitted to the General Hospital. Since then, he has remained in a semi-conscious state and rarely responds to queries.

At times, he suffers from respiratory issues and is given artificial respiration. He is also given psychiatric treatment for depression and anxiety disorder. “We are worried more about his mental condition. He rarely opens his eyes and weeps most of the time. At nights, he wakes up screaming,” said Chenthamarakshan.

Refuting allegations of torture, Harilal, the SI in charge of Thiruvallom station, said the police only interrogated him. “Vishnu was taken to the station and his statement was recorded. He was let off after we learnt that it was his twin brother Visakh who was the real culprit,” Harilal said.

Harilal claimed that the police was in possession of a video in which Visakh is seen attacking the cops.

“Visakh returned to his work place in the Gulf after the attack. We are trying to get him deported,” he said.

But Chenthamarakshan refuses to buy the argument. “It is true that Visakh attended the festival, but he did not attack the police. If he was an accused, why didn’t the police arrest him after Vishnu’s release?” he wondered.