The police taking Romanian national Ianot Alexander Marino, one of the accused in the ATM fraud case, from the Crime Branch office to the Museum police station in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday | Manu R Mavelil

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:In a major breakthrough in the ATM fraud case which took place in the capital in 2016 involving Romanian nationals, the special investigation team has arrested one more accused from Central America. The accused has been identified as Ianut Alexander Marino, 28, a Romanian national. He was handed over to the police team led by the investigating officer K E Baiju by Interpol officers in Nicaragua.

The key accused, Illie Marian Gabrielle, was arrested from Mumbai on August 10, 2016 after a hacking was reported in an ATM counter at Vellayambalam in the city in early August. According to the investigating team, three more persons are still at large and two accused persons have been traced to UK and Germany respectively.

DGP Loknath Behera told reporters the arrest of the accused was a great achievement of the Kerala Police and it is the first time the Kerala Police was arresting a culprit from a foreign country related to a case.

“The arrest could send a message to the absconding persons that they were not safe and they are under police surveillance. The arrest of Ianut Alexander in the sensational case is a warning to all the persons who were absconding. Even if the cases are of years old, this arrest is nothing but a warning to fugitive criminals,” Behera said.

He said the extradition process for taking the accused to India was also easier, thanks to the proper coordination between Interpol and the enforcement agencies of Nicaragua, DGP said.Behera added the state police were in communication with UK and Germany either to extradite the traced accused or to prosecute them in the respective countries. He also said efforts were on to trace one more accused.

Ianut was questioned by the probe team at the Crime Branch office and was shifted to the Museum police station for further interrogation and evidence collection. He was later remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. The probe team members, including K E Baiju and Control room Assistant Commissioner of Police V Suresh Kumar, will be rewarded with a special commendation by the DGP. The DGP said he would recommend to the government to appreciate the excellent work done by the officers.