KOCHI:The newly-opened court for the trial of criminal cases against MPs/MLAs in the state considered a total of 32 cases on the first day. The first in the list was a case against Idukki MP Joice George and six others in connection with the blocking of former Forest Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan’s official vehicle in Idukki.

The Special Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Special Court for cases against MPs/MLAs), Ernakulam, issued a notice to the counsel of Joice George and six other accused in the case.The prosecution case was the accused persons allegedly blocked the official vehicle of the then minister during a visit to Mamalakandam. They were charged with offences under section 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 149 (Unlawful assembly consisting five or more members). The second case considered by the court was against Anwar Sadath MLA and several others in connection with a protest march in Kochi.

M E Aliyar, Sirasthadar of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Ernakulam, said most of the cases pending before the court pertain to unlawful assembly and defamation cases involving MLAs or MPs. There are also cases registered under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP). Around 200 cases pending in several courts in the state will be transferred to the special court. As many as 42 files from all magistrate courts in Ernakulam district have reached the special court, Aliyar said.

The Kerala High Court had on Friday issued directive to all the Chief Judicial Magistrate Courts in the state to transfer all criminal cases (Magisterial level) against MPs/MLAs pending in various Magistrate/ Chief Judicial Magistrate courts to the newly-constituted Special Court at Ernakulam.

The High Court order stated in keeping with the spirit of the Supreme Court order, all the Principal District Judges and Special Judges are directed to take necessary steps for the expeditious trial and disposal of all types of cases pending in various sessions courts and special courts, and to see all such cases that may be filed in future against MPs/MLAs are disposed of in a time-bound manner. It also directed to submit a quarterly report of the status of disposal of the cases.

Court inauguration

Justice K Surendra Mohan of the Kerala High Court on Saturday inaugurated the Special Court at the Ernakulam District Court complex. Justice Surendra Mohan said the constitution of the special court will help dispose of the cases against the legislators expeditiously.