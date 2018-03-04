KOCHI:Fr Xavier Thelakkad, the priest of Malayattoor St Thomas Church who was stabbed to death by a former sexton, was laid to rest at St Francis Xavier’s Church in East Cheranalloor on Saturday. Thousands gathered at his residence and the church to pay homage to the priest.

The funeral ceremony was led by Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, who said he was saddened by the death of Fr Thelakkad. Alencherry said the death of the priest was similar to the death of Jesus Christ on the cross.