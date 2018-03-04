MALAPPURAM: The Tripura election rout seems to be the clarion call for the Kerala CPM, which now constitutes the only parliamentary presence for the Left parties in the entire country. Following the Tripura debacle, the entire Left focus has shifted to Kerala.The CPM presence has been curtailed and limited to Kerala, thereby making the Kerala CPM technically more powerful within the party. However the poll results are also an indication on why the party will have to per force toe the Yechury line of political tactical alliance. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will undoubtedly cash in on this opportunity to further strengthen his line within the party.

With the Tripura results further cementing the BJP clout throughout the country, it is imperative for the CPM to do some intense soul-searching, says a senior left leader. “At the Party Congress, the West Bengal CPM will have its way. There is no point in the Kerala CPM acting in such a childish manner. When fascism is right at your doorsteps, you need to fight it irrespective of other considerations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala CPM feels that the new scenario only underscores the party’s political tactical line of non-alliance with the Congress. “This is not a new scenario. In 2011, when we lost in Kerala and West Bengal, only Tripura had a Left government.The CPM is not a party that functions on the basis of parliamentary politics,” said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

In the wake of the Tripura result, the CPI has reiterated its demand for a broad platform of Left, secular and democratic forces. The CPI national leadership has made it clear that no secular force, including the Congress, should be kept away from such a platform.Speaking to Express, CPI national executive member Binoy Viswam pointed out that lessons from Tripura should serve as an eye opener. “The need of the hour, undoubtedly is a broad platform of secular, democratic, Left forces that would provide confidence to all anti-fascist sections. If we fail to rise up to the challenge, the country will have a dark future,” he pointed out.

Though the CPM too agrees with the need for a united platform, the party rejects the move to incorporate Congress into such a platform. “In fact, the new developments only underscore our view that there cannot be an alternative with Congress support. The Congress had been decimated with the Congress leaders having joined the BJP. Therefore, the need of the hour is a Left alternative,” Kodiyeri clarified.

Irrespective of the CPM’s arguments, the writing on the wall post Tripura is clear. If the Left fails to gear up to the challenge at least now, what is in store would be nothing less than a cataclysmic disaster for Left politics in India.

Vindication of CPI stand

The Tripura results serves as a booster to the CPI’s stance of forming a broad platform of secular, democratic and Left forces. The Left and other parties should introspect, said CPI national secretary D Raja. “The results show that there was manipulation. It is time for all democratic forces to realise the gravity of threat from the RSS, and come together to form a cohesive whole,” he said. CPI national general secretary Sudhakar Reddy demanded that the allegation that 11 percent of electronic voting machines were not operational should also be probed. “The BJP has joined hands with anti-social elements for the elections. The Left and democratic parties need to think about the Sangh Parivar threat. Now the Left has a major role to play,” Reddy said.