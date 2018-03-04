MALAPPURAM: The CPI is all set to increase women representation in the party to 25 pc from the existing 20. The state council meet observed that the party was not able to ensure adequate representation to women, youngsters, students, Dalits and tribal people. Though last time a decision was made in this regard, the women representation touched only 20 pc.

Increase in membership

The party working report pointed at an increase in membership. From 1,24,829 in 2016 it increased to 1,33,410 in 2017.The party had begun steps to ensure its representation in all panchayats across the state. Still there are certain panchayats where the CPI has no organisational strength. The party’s electoral performance in the last Assembly election is the CPI’s best performance after the LDF was constituted.

A decision has been taken to strengthen the operation of Janasevadal.