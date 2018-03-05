SABARIMALA: The annual ten-day festival at Lord Ayyappa temple here will begin with the kodiyettu ceremony on March 21. Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru will perform the kodiyettu ceremony, marking the beginning of the festival, between 10 and 11 am in the presence of Melsanthi Unnikrishnan Nampoothiri.

‘Utsavabali’, one of the important rituals to be formed during the annual festival, will be performed on all the eight days from the second day of the festival on March 22 to the ninth day of the festival on March 29.

The ritual, to be performed under the leadership of Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru, will begin with the lighting of the traditional lamp and conclude with ‘utsavabali darsan’ at 1.30 pm.‘Vilakkinezhunnellippu’, the procession carrying the ‘Sreebali’ idol of Lord Ayyappa in a ‘jeevitha’, will be taken out on all the five days from the fifth day of the temple on March 25 to March 29.