MALAPPURAM: The CPI constitutes collective leadership, said newly elected state secretary Kanam Rajendran. Shooting down criticism against him, Kanam said his opinions are the party leadership’s stance, not his individual opinions.

Addressing the media after being elected for a second term, Kanam added the state leadership was elected unanimously. In an apparent response to criticism levelled against him, Kanam made it clear it is collective leadership at work in the party. The decisions in the party are taken collectively. Being the state secretary, he is authorised to air the party’s opinions. And that is what he merely does.

“These are not individual opinions. Policies and decisions are taken by the party leadership,” Kanam said.

He added all the documents presented at the conference were approved unanimously. Different opinions and self-criticism came up for the party’s betterment. The state conference was a SWOT analysis for the party.

‘Who knows where Mani will go’

Taking a dig at the K M Mani-led Kerala Congress, Kanam wondered whether anyone knows where K M Mani will go. He was responding to questions in this regard. Any decision on the Left front expansion will be taken after discussions within the front, he said.The party will take a political decision regarding how to further tackle this issue during the party congress.

Differing opinions

Asked about differences with the CPM, Kanam reiterated being two different parties, there will always be differing opinions. The LDF manifesto is the common point on which both parties agree upon.