KOZHIKODE: Kerala Excise Minister TP Ramakrishnan on Sunday said the government would initiate procedures, likely this week, to check whether more bars could be reopened in the state following the latest Supreme Court verdict.

In the latest verdict, the apex court had announced the state government could take a call on the reopening of bars within the limits of panchayats which are as developed as municipal areas.The minister said the state government would act solely on the basis of the judgment and not any establishment or person will be given priority.

Nurses’ strike unwanted

Kozhikode: T P Ramakrishnan, who is also the Labour Minister, said the strike called by nurses demanding minimum wages was unwanted. The government process related to ensuring minimum wages for nurses in hospitals is in its final stage. The minister termed the call for the strike as a challenge to the patients and public.