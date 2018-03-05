THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who returned to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday afternoon, sought to end speculations over his health, saying he was perfectly all right. His visit to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai was part of a routine check-up, he said. Reports to the contrary were triggered by people who did not wish him well, he said.

“Nothing can happen to a man just because someone wishes so. This was just a routine check-up which I have been undergoing for the past 10-15 years. There is no problem with my health at present. Some people may want that, but right now there is no problem,” he told reporters on his arrival at the airport.

The Chief Minister was admitted to the Apollo Hospital late on Friday night. Interestingly, half the problem was created by his own office which was unnecessarily tight-lipped about his hospital admission.

Initially on Saturday, reporters who called up the office were told it was Vijayan’s wife Kamala who had been admitted for a check-up. However, the hospital had shortly afterwards issued a health bulletin which clearly named the Kerala Chief Minister as the patient.

Again, on Sunday morning, reporters who checked with his office were told that the Chief Minister would be arriving by Sunday evening.But by 11.30 am the Chief Minister’s staff and his official vehicle were already awaiting his arrival at the airport. The Chief Minister’s office, however, said that his programme had been suddenly changed. During his Chennai visit, actor Kamal Hassan, who has now floated a political outfit, had met Pinarayi and Kamala.