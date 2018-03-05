MALAPPURAM: He is the face of opposition within the Left government. As Kanam Rajendran, with his clean image, launches into a second term at the helm of the CPI state unit, it is also an official recognition of his strong stance on various issues. With a reputation for calling a spade a spade, he has become the consciousness of the state’s Left psyche.

At a time when the CPI has been maintaining the image of a corrective force within the Left Front, Kanam has major challenges looming ahead. Boosting the party’s profile both within the LDF and society will be his biggest task. Coming after soft-spoken Pannian Raveendran, Kanam is known for his rigid stance and clarity on issues. In-your-face retorts have been the Kanam trademark throughout his three-year tenure.

Though initially appreciated, his strong stance on issues has of late invited the wrath of many. The CPI’s official stance on many issues has often created the impression of an opposition within the government. Being the real Left within the Left Front will be the real challenge for Kanam in his second term.Even when heading the trade union movement, Kanam had adopted a stern stance on various issues such as the Thilakan row. Known to be a leader with an iron fist, Kanam had a major role to play in ensuring the CPI’s individuality within the Left Front.

Factional feuds within the party too cannot be brushed aside. Unlike the CPM, the CPI has not fully recovered from a nasty factional feud. Moreover, the Kanam faction suffered a humiliating setback in the elections from the Ernakulam district council to the state council.Though Kanam enjoys a huge support base, the K E Ismail faction is very much active. A couple of districts still side with the Ismail faction and the differences within the party were out in the open during this conference.

At a time when the Left is facing opposition politically, regaining its original trait as the people’s voice will be a major challenge. “When globalisation spreads its tentacles, the Left is the most marginalised force in the country. Fighting for the Left gains significance in such a scenario,” Kanam told ‘Express’. “With this, the party’s responsibility to strengthen the Left unity has also increased. Post Tripura election, the significance of a democratic, Left, secular platform has increased. It’s the Left’s role to fight against the Sangh Parivar threat,” he added.With Kanam and his style of functioning continuing to be an eyesore for many, including those from within the Left Front, being the real Left will not be an easy task for this former TU leader.