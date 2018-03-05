THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) on Sunday announced that its Hi-Tech school project, India’s largest ICT project in education, has covered the half-way mark by making 22,402 classrooms hi-tech within the short span of a month.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the distribution of ICT equipment under the hi-tech classrooms programme on January 22.

“As part of the Hi-Tech school programme, all classrooms in as many as 1,564 schools have been made hi-tech by having equipped with a laptop, ceiling-mounted multimedia projector, projection screen/painted wall and sound system along with broadband connectivity and access to the Samagra Resource Portal. In addition to these, more than half of the total classrooms in 1,079 schools have been provided with hi-tech facilities,’’ KITE - formerly IT@School - said in a statement. The deployment of ICT equipment for schools has been undertaken through a dedicated online monitoring mechanism through KITE’s regional offices in each of the 14 districts.

Last year, KITE had successfully piloted the hi-tech school programme covering 1,264 classrooms on 139 schools. Malappuram district tops in the number of hi-tech classrooms in phase I (2,819 classrooms), followed by Kozhikode (2,502) and Ernakulam(2,085). Only those schools that have satisfactorily completed the requisite preparatory works for the programme have been provided with ICT equipment, officers with KITE said.

“We have made all arrangements for converting 11,000 more classrooms into hi-tech in the 2nd phase by this month itself. By completing this, as many as 33,000 classrooms in the state will be made hi-tech by March,’’ K Anvar Sadath, vice-chairman and executive director, KITE, said.Some schools have sought extension of the deadline for completing the preparatory works of classrooms.

They would go hi-tech before May-end this year. This process will ensure all classrooms from classes eight to 12 in all government and aided high schools, higher secondary schools and vocational higher secondary schools in the state will be made hi-tech before the start of the next academic year.

As the next step, the state government has allocated `300 crore in the budget for setting up hi-tech labs in 11,000 primary and upper primary schools in the state covering classes one to seven.

SAMAGRA

KITE has developed the Samagra Resource Portal featuring syllabus-based educational content to be used in the hi-tech classrooms. The General Education Department plans to train all teachers in the state in using the portal during the upcoming vacation. It will enable effective classroom transaction in every hi-tech classroom, KITE said.