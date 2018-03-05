MALAPPURAM: Newly-elected CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran has called for unity within the party and the LDF. He was delivering the presidential address at the party’s 23rd state conference here on Sunday. There are certain elements, which don’t want the unity of the party. These include rivals and friends,” Kanam said.

Rejecting the rumours over internal feud, Kanam said the party is united. “All reports and resolutions were unanimously passed in the state committee meeting and the new secretary was elected within one minute.

The state secretary said the party is ready to correct whenever mistakes are pointed out. CPI is practising politics of right and this could evoke an impression that the CPI is the real Left party. Kanam reinstated party’s stand on forming a new alliance that is capable to resist the anti-people policies.

“Modi government is leading the country in wrong direction. And we are obliged to protect the credentials of Constitution. This demands secular forces to stay united,” Kanam said. Claiming Left parties are gaining strong ground, Kanam said Left parties could perform better in the last two bypolls.“This speaks volumes about the increasing popularity of Communist parties in the district and Malappuram is not flirting with communalism,” he said.

‘Defeating BJP patriotic duty of every citizen’

While delivering the inaugural address party general secretary Sudhakar Reddy underscored his stand in forming new fronts against Sangh Parivar. He said defeating BJP is the patriotic duty of every citizen adding Left should lead this fight.

Responding to Amit Shah’s statement, party national secretary D Raja said BJP chief was daydreaming. Shah had said BJP’s golden period will begin once the party is in power in Odisha, Bengal and Kerala. “Kerala owns a rich tradition of social reformation and it has extended strong resistance towards communalism,” he said. Annie Raja, K E Ismail, Benoy Viswam and Pannian Raveendran were also present.