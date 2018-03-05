THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:For a change, this year the Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) will be less dependent on Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for meeting the summer-time requirement of milk.The past one year has witnessed an unexpected spurt in internal milk procurement which is expected to help Milma reduce additional summer season purchases from the two neighbouring states. “This year we won’t face a problem. Milk is available in adequate quantities,” Milma chairman P T Gopala Kurup said.

“Normally, we procure four to five lakh litres a day from the neighbouring states during the summer. But this year, thanks to the increase in internal procurement, we can reduce the outside procurement to 1.2 lakh litres,” a top Milma official said.

Of the daily ‘imports’ this time, Tamil Nadu will account for 80,000 litres and Karnataka around 45,000 litres. Milma officials attribute the jump in internal procurement to the hike in selling and procurement prices of milk that came into effect in February 2017. Since then, internal procurement has gone up by 22 per cent.

In February 2017, procurement from dairy farmers in the state had stood at 9.7 lakh litres a day. In February this year, it has jumped by a whopping 2.35 lakh litres. Milma views it as an unexpected growth. At present, Milma sells 13.1 lakh litres daily in Kerala. Last year, a drought-induced dip in internal procurement had forced Milma to bank on milk imports from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to meet the summer demand. In fact, summer in 2017 had seen internal milk collection dip to about nine lakh litres a day.

Flex packs on the way

Milma is planning to introduce long shelf-life milk soon. Coming in half-litre flex packs, the milk will have a shelf-life of 90 days. Already some private brands are selling long shelf-life milk. Milma has ordered the necessary equipment from Sweden, which is expected to arrive in two months time. The ultra-high temperature treated milk will be produced at the new 1 lakh litre capacity dairy at Sreekandapuram in Kannur. The new product is also aimed at customers who loath queuing up at outlets every day or once every two or three days. Though the price has not been fixed, sources said it will be in the range of K22 to K25 for half a litre.