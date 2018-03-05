MALAPPURAM:Irked by the Control Commission report and remarks against him, national executive member K E Ismail has made his displeasure evident. Addressing the delegates on Sunday, Ismail is learnt to have warned against the attempts to destroy the party.

Lashing out at his opposition camp within the party, Ismail said those who insulted him are the party’s enemies. He also warned they will be exposed very soon. Ismail thanked the delegates for the sentiments in his favour during discussions. Thanking them for not taking the remarks at the Control commission report to heart, Ismail said there are certain attempts to misuse the party for temporary gains. Such elements will be exposed later.

They are enemies of the whole party, Ismail said in an apparent reference to those who tried to put him under the cloud.While stating he lives with a strong value system in place, Ismail reiterated no one could destroy the party, sources said.The commission’s remarks of Ismail leading a luxurious life triggered the controversy. With the issue being widely discussed, Ismail had approached the central leadership seeking to remove the damaging remarks.The state conference, however, approved the report without any change.

‘Reports unanimously approved’

The aggrieved can approach the central leadership, said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran referring to the Control Commission remarks on K E Ismail. “The state conference has unanimously approved all the reports presented here. If anyone is aggrieved about the report, the person concerned can approach the party central leadership. The CPI has a clear mechanism to deal such matters,” he said.