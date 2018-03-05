KOLLAM: A police driver was killed and two officers were seriously injured after a truck lost control and rammed into the three, who were attending to an accident case at Kulakkada, near Kottarakkara, on Sunday.

The deceased is Vipin Kumar (34) of Karthika, Puthiyidam, Kottarakkara. He was a driver with Kollam AR camp on deputation at Puthoor station. P K Venugopal Das (54) and G Asokan (51), Grade SIs of Puthoor and Ezhukone stations respectively, got injured. The trio was on duty with the Highway Patrolling Team of Puthoor station.

A police officer said, “The accident was reported at around 5.30 am. As the police officers were helping a few passengers after the car they were travelling in hit an electric pole, a truck coming from Palakkad, carrying watermelon, rammed into them.”

Vipin Kumar

Though Vipin was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared brought dead. After post-mortem at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, his body was kept at the Kollam AR camp and Kottarakkara DySP office for homage. The cremation will take place on the premises of his house at 11 am on Monday.

The police said the truck and its driver, Suresh of Malampuzha, Palakkad, were taken into custody. They were of the primary assessment that the driver might have fallen asleep.

Behera condoles

T’Puram: State Police Chief Loknath Behera condoled the death of Vipin Kumar. In a statement, the DGP said the Kerala Police would always be with Vipin’s family. He also said expert medical care would be given to P K Venugopal Das and G Asokan.