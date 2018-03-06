THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday told the Assembly the government would weed out unhealthy practices, including the infamous ‘nokkukooli’, plaguing the state’s industrial sector even as he railed against trade unions putting up flags and staging agitations in industrial units.

Pinarayi was replying to a notice for adjournment motion from Adoor Prakash (Congress). The Opposition wanted a discussion on the death of Sugathan, an NRK businessman in Kollam. Sugathan committed suicide after activists of CPI’s youth wing AIYF planted flags on the land where he planned to set up an automobile workshop.

According to Pinarayi, despite triggering a firestorm of protests from across the social spectrum, ‘nokkukooli’ - the unhealthy practice of demanding money for allowing others to carry out loading and unloading work - still exists. “Industrialists need the state’s backing to create an industry-friendly atmosphere,” he said. It was also said a meeting of major trade union representatives would be convened to discuss ways to end such undesirable practices.