KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday flayed the police for not registering a crime on a complaint alleging irregularities in the controversial land deal belonging to the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese.

The court said though a complaint was filed before the police, they were not ready to register the case.

The court made the observation on the petition filed by Shine Varghese, Cherthala seeking to conduct an investigation on the complaint filed by him against Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, and others.

Citing the Supreme Court guidelines in the Lalithakumari case, the court had observed registration of an FIR was mandatory under Section 154 of the Code of Criminal Procedure if the information disclosed commission of a cognisable offence and no preliminary inquiry was permissible in such cases.However, the police did not accept the complaints alleged by the petitioner. In fact, contempt proceedings should be initiated against the police for violating the Supreme Court guidelines.The Director-General of Prosecution submitted the police could not investigate the complaint as it involved a civil matter.

The police would not be able to conduct a probe to find whether the land transaction or title of the property in question was genuine or not. It is not a criminal case. The petitioner alleged Church authorities allegedly involved in the matter colluded with each other with an intention to cheat the dioceses.Even though the Station House Officer, Central Police Station, Ernakulam, received the complaint by hand, no receipt was issued stating he had instruction from his higher officials not to issue receipt against any complaints which are filed against Mar George Alencherry and others.The action of the police is illegal, the petitioner submitted.