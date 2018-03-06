KOLLAM: With the death of Sugathan, a Gulf returnee at Elambal, here sparking a war of words between CPM and CPI, the son of the deceased made a shocking revelation on Monday.Sunil, Sugathan’s son, told reporters here that his father was subjected to repeated physical and mental torture by local CPI and AIYF leaders.Raising the suspicion that the local political leaders may have tried to kill his father, Sunil demanded a comprehensive probe into the injury mark he found on his father’s leg.“The other day, I was going through the photographs taken during the inquest proceedings when I spotted an injury mark on my father’s leg, just below the knee. The inquest report had no mention of the mark,” Sunil alleged.

“We do knot know of any incident which may have caused the injury. We suspect CPI-AIYF leaders may have manhandled him which led to the injury. Only a comprehensive probe can reveal the truth,” Sunil said.At the same time, owing to reports on rampant land-filling and paddy conversion at Elambal, the district administration is said to be considering the aspects of ordering a probe into it.Sugathan was found hanging at a temporary shed he had constructed on a leased land on February 23.

Sugathan had planned to open a workshop on the land but was forced to put the idea on the back burner after activists of AIYF, CPI’s youth wing, hoisted their flag on the said plot, alleging it was a converted paddy land.Sugathan’s family members had alleged some AIYF leaders had demanded a huge sum of money from them for withdrawing their protests.

While Kunnicode police arrested three AIYF activists, including the Kunnicode mandalam president, on charges of abetting Sugathan’s suicide, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission which registered a suo motu case in the incident, asked the Kollam District Collector and Rural SP to conduct a comprehensive probe into the incident.