THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A couple of days after alleged BJP workers hurled low-intensity explosives at a CPM worker’s house in Kalady, crackers were thrown at the residence of a BJP activist on the same place in the early hours of Monday. The Fort police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident, which is suspected to be a retaliation by CPM workers. The police said the incident is believed to have occurred around 2 am at the residence of BJP worker Vinod. The glass window panes of the house were completely damaged in the incident.

On Saturday night, explosives were hurled at the residence of CPM local committee secretary Kalady Ajith, when a procession was taken out by a group of BJP workers near his residence to celebrate the party’s victory in Tripura. Three motorcycle-borne persons allegedly threw the low-intensity explosives at Ajith’s house.

“Efforts are on to trace the culprits of the attacks. They appear to be a work of anti-social elements rather than the fallout of a political feud. But we are verifying all the aspects. We are taking efforts to check CCTV footage from the cameras installed on the way to the residences. We will catch the miscreants soon,” Fort ACP J K Dinil told Express. Security has been tightened in the region, especially near the residences of political leaders.