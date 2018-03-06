KOCHI: Justice D Sreedevi, 79, former Kerala High Court judge and former chairperson of the Kerala Women’s Commission, passed away here on Monday. She had been under treatment for liver disease for the past few days. The cremation was held at the Ravipuram crematorium. Justice Sreedevi, who was always stood for the empowerment of women, had served as the chairperson of the Women’s Commission twice.

The government had appointed her to inquire into the police atrocities against women in Thankamani, Idukki, in 1987. Sreedevi was born in 1939 at Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram as the daughter of Damodaran and Janaki Amma — both teachers.

She did her graduation in law from Law College, Thiruvananthapuram after completing her degree in botany. In 1962, she started practising law in Thiruvananthapuram. In 1971 she joined the judicial service and was appointed munsiff at Kottarakkara. She had also served as munsiff at Neyyattinkara, Kollam and Kottayam. She became a sub-judge in 1982 and, after two years, was elevated as a district judge. After a year, she was appointed the family court judge.

Justice Sreedevi became the judge of the Kerala High Court on January 14, 1997, and retired from service on April 28, 2001. The next day of her retirement from the High Court, she was appointed the chairperson of the Kerala State Women’s Commission and was relieved from the post after a year. However, the government appointed her the chairperson again in 2007 and she continued in the post for five years.

Justice Sreedevi was the recipient of Akkamma Cheriyan Award for the best social worker in 2009. She had also won the Guruvandanam award instituted by Asan Institute and the P M Panickar Family Welfare Award. She is survived by husband U Balaji, former deputy director of Directorate of Economics and Statistics, son advocate Basant Balaji and daughter-in-law Simmy.

Women’s Commission pays tributes to Justice Sreedevi

T’Puram: The Kerala Women’s Commission paid tributes to its former chairperson Justice D Sreedevi who died in Kochi on Monday. Commission chairperson M C Josephine and members Shiji Sivaji, Shahida Kamal and E M Radha visited the deceased’s residence to pay their last respects. Josephine remembered Sreedevi as a person who utilised her experience in judiciary for the welfare of women and providing them legal assistance.