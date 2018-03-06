KOCHI: A lawyer, jurist and social activist later, Justice Sreedevi always lend an ear to the woes of women, standing firm for their upliftment. It was Sreedevi’s view marital relationship is divine and destruction of nuptial ties should not be encouraged.Apart from remaining in the tag line of the first woman judge of the Family Court, Justice Sreedevi had actively involved herself in resolving matrimonial disputes. She had united as many as 240 couples, who were on the brink of divorce through effective counselling in 1995, when she assumed the office. In the next year, she had united 100 couples who were headed for a break-up. She had also organised a get-together for those couples to ensure they are living peacefully.

The then K Karunakaran Government had appointed Sreedevi, a Sessions Judge at the time, to inquire into the police atrocities against women in Thankamany, 42 km away from Idukki town. The village situated in Kamakshy panchayat lacked even the basic amenities, including power supply, at the time. She undertook the arduous journey through the rugged terrain and spent several days in the far-flung area to collect evidence. She met the victims of the police excesses on October 22, 1986.

Around midnight, many cops came to the village and terrorised the people. Police in groups went to various houses and kicked open the doors of the houses and mercilessly beat up several persons. The commission had filed a report against the police and the government took action.She had also set out to establish an old age home at Aruvippuram, but departed before she could see her dream being realised.