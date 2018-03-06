THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the passing of Justice D Sreedevi calling her a socially committed judge during her time in the judiciary. Her social commitment was also noticeable during her stint as chairperson of the Kerala Women’s Commission.

The Chief Minister said Justice Sreedevi was successful in not getting stuck in the legal technicalities and hold the welfare of the society close to heart. “Justice Sreedevi had also made significant and noted interventions to solve the problems of women. She made use of her scholarship and experience in the judicial system to wipe the tears of women,” he said.

She brought dignity to KWC post: BJP chief

BJP state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan in his condolence message said Justice Sreedevi’s death is a great loss to the state’s socio-cultural sphere. “As chairperson of the Kerala Women’s Commission, she brought dignity and acceptance to the post,” he said.

The Bharateeya Vichara Kendram (BVK) expressed deep sorrow at the death of Justice Sreedevi. “Her stature in the judicial circles was very high. Justice Sreedevi had always been brave enough to express her opinions without fear or favour. She was close to the Vichara Kendram and had always supported its efforts,” said BVK.

A condolence meeting chaired by joint director R Sanjayan, which was attended by K C Ajayakumar and K N Madhusoodhanan Pillai among others, was held. BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas said Sreedevi while serving as chairperson of the Womens’ Commission had always stood for women’s empowerment and safety.