THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what poses serious questions regarding the mental health of people of the state, it has been revealed nearly 13,000 people in the state committed suicide in two years.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a total of 12,988 people committed suicide in the state since the Left Government assumed office 21 months ago in May, 2016. Of them are 2,946 women and 401 children. Pinarayi made the revelation in a written reply to Kovalam MLA M Vincent.

The government also listed out the reasons for the suicides. As many as 822 people took their own lives due to financial difficulties, while 4,178 people committed suicide owing to family issues. Twenty-eight people took their lives owing to debt, while 2,325 killed themselves due to various diseases, Pinarayi said.

The data gains significance at a time when the state government is going ahead with a slew of initiatives for people’s mental health and to support people with physical and psychological ailments.