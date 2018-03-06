PALAKKAD: A team of investigators conducted an evidence collection exercise with two of the accused booked for the death of the Adivasi youth, Madhu, in Mukkali, Attappadi, on Monday. Madhu was beaten to death by a group of youths on the charge he was stealing provisions from the shops.

In the evidence collection exercise, officers led by Agali DySP T K Subramaniam found a stick used to beat Madhu near the cave at Andiyalakarai.

The evidence collection began at 6 am and lasted for one-and-a-half hours, with Marakkar and Shamsudheen being the two accused brought to the site. The accused narrated the events that took place there on February 22. The police also saw the oven set up near the cave, some provisions, vessels and clothes which were strewn near the cave.Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of Madhu states that he had been beaten up two days before he had died.