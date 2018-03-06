KOLLAM: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Monday conducted a hearing at the Kollam Government Guest House on the death of Gowri Neha, a student of Trinity Lyceum School.

While recording the statement of Gowri’s father R Prasanna Kumar, member K Mohankumar said if needed, KSHRC will seek a report from the DGP regarding the investigation into the case.

In his statement, Prasanna Kumar said he had no confidence in the ongoing police probe. He also demanded the case be handed over to the CBI. The hearing was based on a petition filed by Gowri’s parents stating the school management is exerting its influence over probe officers and it is likely to become a sham.Last week, the Commission said it has elicited the opinion of the state government on handing over the case to CBI.