Lathika Subhash takes over as Mahila Congress state president
By Express News Service | Published: 06th March 2018 01:24 AM |
Last Updated: 06th March 2018 03:12 AM | A+A A- |
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lathika Subhash has taken charge as state president of Mahila Congress. Mahila Congress former state chief Bindu Krishna handed over the charge to Lathika at a function at the KPCC headquarters here on Monday.
Mahila Congress national secretary M Hazeena Syed was present on the occasion. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president M M Hassan, KPCC former president V M Sudheeran, KPCC general secretaries, secretaries, Dalit Congress state president K Vidyadharan, DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal and Mahila Congress workers were present.