Former state president Bindu Krishna

greets Lathika Subhash | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lathika Subhash has taken charge as state president of Mahila Congress. Mahila Congress former state chief Bindu Krishna handed over the charge to Lathika at a function at the KPCC headquarters here on Monday.

Mahila Congress national secretary M Hazeena Syed was present on the occasion. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president M M Hassan, KPCC former president V M Sudheeran, KPCC general secretaries, secretaries, Dalit Congress state president K Vidyadharan, DCC president Neyyattinkara Sanal and Mahila Congress workers were present.